Boca Helping Hands launching food pantry in west Delray Beach

The pandemic is still having an impact on local families trying to keep food on the table.

Now, a local nonprofit is expanding its reach in Palm Beach County.

Boca Helping Hands is launching a new assistance program for families in west Delray Beach

It is a portion of the city that is located south of Atlantic Avenue along Jog Road that has been declared a "food desert" by the USDA, which means families living here have limited access to affordable and healthy food options.

That's why the nonprofit is opening up a food pantry here at the Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church.

Starting next week, the church will serve as a drive-thru food distribution site twice a week.

In addition to the food distribution, Boca Helping Hands is also expanding its financial assistance program to families in west Delray Beach. Residents in need can now apply for rent utilities and child care expenses through its resource center.

The organization said it is looking forward to setting up a permanent lifeline for struggling families in the community.

"We really want to bring the food to the people where they're living, where they need it. There's a lot of people who also can't make it to one of our other pantries, and it's a waste of gasoline to have them drive to Boynton Beach or east Boca or west Boca, so we're going to bring it to them. And it's very important that no one in Palm Beach County go to bed hungry," said Bill Harper, executive director at Boca Helping Hands.

The drive-thru food distribution starts next week at Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church, which is located at 5780 W Atlantic Ave.

Below is the food distribution schedule:

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon

Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It's open to all Palm Beach County residents.

Visit the Boca Helping Hands website to learn more.

