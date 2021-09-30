Advertisement

FAU seeks variety of professionals for autism study

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
About one in every 54 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Research by Florida Atlantic University found Black children are often times underrepresented when it comes to diagnosis, but they're hoping to fix that.

Researchers at FAU said they're in big need of more participants, otherwise, their research will have to conclude by the end of October.

Right now the team with the Care for Autism and Related Disability said an overwhelming number of Black families with children with autism were willing to participate in the study, which shows the need for the study.

But now the team is putting the call out for professionals such as ESE teachers, early intervention staff and directors, health care providers, and any professional who can give their feedback on Black children becoming identified with ASD.

The more participants they get, the more they can find answers for future families with children on the spectrum.

"When we have this study, it helps us understand what information is needed to pass on to Black families, as well as what to pass on to health care providers. What is the missing factor that Black families are scared to bring up? And this is what you can actually do to help these Black families receive the correct diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder," Torica Exume, Ph.D., M.S., a clinical specialist at FAU's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

The research started in July thanks to a $155,000 grant, but it wraps up at the end of October unless they can increase participation.

With larger participation, they can renew that grant which will give them another year of research.

Click here if you're a professional who would like to help in this study.

