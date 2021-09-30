Advertisement

Kate Roberts: Police looking for missing teen in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Boynton Beach police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kate Roberts was last seen Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in the area of SeaLofts at Boynton Village.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Kate has recently moved to the area from New York.

Anyone with information about Kate is urged to immediately call Det. Brent Joseph at 732-8116 or 911.

