Miya Marcano's cousin 'truly believes' missing woman is alive

The family of a missing 19-year-old Florida woman said Thursday they're holding out hope and constantly searching for any signs of where she may be.

WPTV spoke to Miya Marcano's cousin, who said she "truly believes" her cousin is alive.

Marcano's family and friends gathered Tuesday evening for a prayer service after days of searching for her in Orlando. A crowd of more than 50 prayed for Marcano's safe return.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the Valencia College student from Fort Lauderdale disappeared on Sept. 24, shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.

Sheriff John Mina said Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but was "repeatedly rebuffed" by her.

The woman's family said they found her apartment at the Arden Villas Apartment Complex in disarray and blood on her pillow.

Caballero was found dead Monday after apparently killing himself, according to authorities.

Detectives are now searching in Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties. Marcano's family is right alongside deputies during their search, passing out fliers with Marcano's picture on them.

"We keep getting these text messages sending us to these locations," said Semone Westmaas, Marcano's aunt. "These are not leads that are provided by law enforcement. These are leads provided by people just watching the news and things that they have seen."

Family members said Thursday they'll be searching in New Smyrna Beach after receiving information from Orange County deputies that Caballero's cell phone had pinged somewhere in that area.

The ping yields a 50-mile radius, according to Marcano's family.

In addition, deputies on Thursday will search garages and storage units around Marcano's apartment complex.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.

RIGHT NOW: #MiyaMarcano’s cousin says the family has been constantly searching and that they’re still asking for tips from this community. She says she “truly believes her cousin is alive.” @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/n8aN0TEdim — Derek Lowe WPTV (@DerekLoweNews) September 30, 2021

