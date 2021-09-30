Advertisement

Police investigating stabbing outside West Palm Beach gas station

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
West Palm Beach police are investigating a stabbing outside a Marathon gas station Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

According to police, two people were involved in an altercation. One person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

None of those involved were gas station employees, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No more information was immediately available.

