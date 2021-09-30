Advertisement

Search for Miya Marcano enters day 5

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Law enforcement crews and Central Florida residents are continuing their search for Miya Marcano.

The Valencia College student was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lived and worked.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Monday that a person of interest, Armando Caballero, had been found dead from an apparent suicide in Seminole County where he lived.

"We keep getting these text messages sending us to these locations," said Semone Westmaas, Miya's aunt. "These are not leads that are provided by law enforcement. These are leads provided by people just watching the news and things that they have seen."

Deputies are also searching across both Orange and Seminole Counties where Caballero lived.

Sheriff Mina said he believes Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments, used his master key fob to enter Miya's room before she returned home.

Miya's family members said they have a video of what they believe is Caballero holding Miya's pink blanket.

"Think of yourself if you were in our shoes," said Westmaas. "If you saw that video and you saw Miya's blanket, how would you react?"

On Thursday, Orange County deputies will continue their search at the Arden Villas apartments.

They'll be entering all occupied garages and storage units.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Possible court battle brewing over mobility fees in Port St. Lucie
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
What does the ‘Gabby Petito Foundation’ hope to do?

Latest News

Riviera Beach celebrates its 99th birthday
South Florida schools host state mandated mental health lessons
The School District of Palm Beach County is rolling out state mandated mental health lessons...
South Florida schools host state mandated mental health lessons
Former Martin County deputy could take plea deal over charges of falsifying drug arrests