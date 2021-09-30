Advertisement

Gas leak causes delays, prompts precautionary measures near school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A gas leak that prompted precautionary measures at nearby Sunset Palms Elementary School, west of Boynton Beach, has been contained.

Principal Karen Riddle sent an email to parents Thursday informing them of the situation and asking them not to come to campus to pick up their children.

She said utility contractors were working with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue "to address a main gas line compromised during construction" on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the 4-inch gas line was ruptured during the construction work shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Riddle said all students were safe, but there could be delays to dismissal as a result of the incident.

WPTV's Stephanie Susskind said parents told her they've received a phone call from the school informing them that the gas leak had been contained and that dismissal would proceed as usual.

She said westbound traffic in the area was backed up along Boynton Beach Boulevard.

