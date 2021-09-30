Gas leak causes delays, prompts precautionary measures near school

A gas leak that prompted precautionary measures at nearby Sunset Palms Elementary School, west of Boynton Beach, has been contained.

Principal Karen Riddle sent an email to parents Thursday informing them of the situation and asking them not to come to campus to pick up their children.

She said utility contractors were working with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue "to address a main gas line compromised during construction" on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the 4-inch gas line was ruptured during the construction work shortly after 11:30 a.m.

#PBCFR crews from #Battalion4 alongside #Battalion9 responded to reports of a gas leak on Boynton Beach Blvd at 11:33am. First arriving units reported an approximately 4” broken gas line that was struck during roadside construction. #Firefighters were able to mitigate the leak. pic.twitter.com/ndqeyFEkzk — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 30, 2021

Riddle said all students were safe, but there could be delays to dismissal as a result of the incident.

WPTV's Stephanie Susskind said parents told her they've received a phone call from the school informing them that the gas leak had been contained and that dismissal would proceed as usual.

She said westbound traffic in the area was backed up along Boynton Beach Boulevard.

