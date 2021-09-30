Video: Florida man uses trash bin to capture alligator

A brave Florida man managed to trap an unwanted guest using just a trash can.

His act has gone viral after it was caught on camera in a Mount Dora, Florida, neighborhood.

Eugene Bozzi, armed with nothing more than a trash can, managed to steer an alligator into the bin.

Once the lid was closed, Bozzi hauled the trash can to a nearby lake.

He later opened the bin and set the gator free.

The video showed Bozzi quickly scamper away to safety after saving the day.

