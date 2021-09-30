Video: Florida man uses trash bin to capture alligator
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A brave Florida man managed to trap an unwanted guest using just a trash can.
His act has gone viral after it was caught on camera in a Mount Dora, Florida, neighborhood.
Eugene Bozzi, armed with nothing more than a trash can, managed to steer an alligator into the bin.
Once the lid was closed, Bozzi hauled the trash can to a nearby lake.
He later opened the bin and set the gator free.
The video showed Bozzi quickly scamper away to safety after saving the day.
