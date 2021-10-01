Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage showed students crying and holding each other and several ambulances on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Police investigating stabbing outside West Palm Beach gas station

Latest News

President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden heading to Hill, as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck pill to treat COVID-19 looks promising
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine
Where to find the Fab 50 character statues at Disney World