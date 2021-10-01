Advertisement

Fall festival kicks off at Indian River County farm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fall is here, and that means festivals and corn mazes.

Countryside Family Farms in Indian River County has plenty of family-fun events scheduled for October.

They are hosting a Fall Festival & Maze every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month.

Events include a corn maze, zip line, a pumpkin patch and lots of tasty food.

Countryside Family Farms is located at 6325 81st St. near Vero Beach.

Purchase tickets online through Oct. 30 for $12.95 and save $3 off the gate admission price.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Police investigating stabbing outside West Palm Beach gas station
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

GreenMarket kicks off Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach
Veterans receiving proper burial thanks to organization
Virginia escapes on botched field goal try, wins at Miami
Boca Raton city councilman starts 'Run the City' program