Fall festival kicks off at Indian River County farm
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Fall is here, and that means festivals and corn mazes.
Countryside Family Farms in Indian River County has plenty of family-fun events scheduled for October.
They are hosting a Fall Festival & Maze every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month.
Events include a corn maze, zip line, a pumpkin patch and lots of tasty food.
Countryside Family Farms is located at 6325 81st St. near Vero Beach.
Purchase tickets online through Oct. 30 for $12.95 and save $3 off the gate admission price.
