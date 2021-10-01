Advertisement

Florida wishes Walt Disney World happy 50th anniversary

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Even the state of Florida is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation and video Wednesday to commemorate 50 years of Disney in the Sunshine State.

Walt Disney World opened to the public Oct. 1, 1971, in Lake Buena Vista near Orlando.

Patronis said Disney's arrival "turned the heart of our state into a worldwide destination, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for Florida families and businesses."

"Over the last 50 years, Disney World has enriched the lives of millions around the world (and) shaped a lifetime of memories through its creativity, innovation and charm that only Disney can do," he said. "Happy anniversary, Walt Disney World. Here's to another 50 years of magic right here in the Sunshine State."

