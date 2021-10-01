New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida

October comes with a new batch of laws in Florida.

Most of the state's new laws from this past year's legislative session took effect July 1, but 24 new laws are now joining the list.

Below are some of the more notable laws:

Tobacco and nicotine products: (SB 1080): In addition to raising the legal age to 21, a new law makes it illegal to smoke or vape on or within 1,000 feet of school property.

"Child Safety Alarm Act" (SB 252): Requires certain vehicles to be equipped with a reliable alarm system that meets specified criteria. It requires the Department of Children and Families to adopt by rule minimum safety standards for such systems and to maintain a list of approved alarm manufacturers and alarm systems, etc.

Electronic crimes: (HB 921): Prohibits person from sending, posting, or transmitting, or from procuring sending, posting, or transmission of written or electronic record when person makes threat to kill or to do bodily harm to another person or to conduct mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Shark Fins (SB 680): Prohibits the import, export and sale of shark fins in this state; providing exceptions; requiring the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to evaluate the potential economic impacts to the commercial shark fishing industry in this state; requiring the commission to review the potential impact on shark populations; requiring a report to the Legislature by a specified date; authorizing the Legislature to impose a ban on the domestic production of shark fins based upon the findings of the report, etc.

Unlawful Use of DNA (HB 833): Prohibits DNA analysis and disclosure of DNA analysis results without express consent; removes criminal penalties; prohibits collection or retention of DNA sample of another person without express consent for specified purposes; prohibits specified DNA analysis & disclosure of DNA analysis results without express consent; provides criminal penalties.

Commercial Service Airports: (HB 915): Creates more oversight of commercial airports in Florida with specified audits; requiring certain members of the governing body of a large-hub commercial service airport to comply with certain financial disclosure requirements; requiring the governing body of a municipality, county, or special district that operates a commercial service airport to establish and maintain a website; requiring the governing body to post or provide links to certain information on the website; requiring commercial service airports to comply with certain contracting requirements; requiring governing body members and employees of a commercial service airport to comply with certain ethics requirements; requiring the department to review such information and submit an annual report to the Governor and Legislature; prohibiting the expenditure of certain funds unless specified conditions are met, etc.

License Plate Fees (HB 387): Establishes collection of a uniform fee of $25 for a specialty license plate unless otherwise specified

In addition to these laws, Florida's minimum wage increased Thursday from $8.65 to $10 per hour -- the largest percentage increase in the state's history.



