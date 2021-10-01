Newly released bodycam footage shows officer noticing marks on Gabby Petito

MOAB, Utah (WWSB) - Newly released police body camera footage from the Aug. 12 traffic stop involving the domestic incident between Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie shows an officer noticing marks on Gabrielle’s face and arms.

Witnesses saw a domestic dispute in a parking lot and notified authorities but after police interview the pair, they were separated for the night with no charges filed. Gabrielle Petito later disappeared and her remains were found in Wyoming last weekend.

According to an incident report from the Moab City Police Department, a witness told officers the couple was arguing when Petito began slapping Laundrie. Laundrie appeared to try to lock her out of their Ford Transit camper but she managed to get inside. They drove off before police arrived.

Police searching the area spotted the van speeding and driving erratically. A traffic stop was made; when officers approached, Petito was crying uncontrollably, the report noted.

Officers said both Petito and Laundrie said she suffers from serious anxiety; that months living together in a small van created an emotional strain between them.

In the newest video, Gabby admits to the officer that she had struck him and they had been fighting. The officer then points to her cheek and asked what the marks were.

Gabby continues to say she hit him first and that Brian grabbed her face but says he didn’t hit her and the marks were likely scratches.

Officers determined that the situation did not rise to the level of domestic assault but suggested they separate for the night. Officers contacted a local family crisis center which arranged a hotel for Laundrie. Police took him to the hotel; Petito stayed with the van, the report said. Both said they were in love and expressed a desire to stay together, officers noted.

