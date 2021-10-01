Surveillance video captures brutal robbery in Palm Springs

Police have arrested a woman suspected in a brutal robbery Wednesday that was caught on surveillance footage.

The surveillance footage shows a woman putting some items in the passenger side of her car at the Tire Kingdom on Military Trail when another woman, dressed in dark clothing, approaches her and tries to grab a purse from her shoulder.

When the woman resisted, she was thrown onto a bench and the ground and was dragged a short distance before the purse was ripped from her. The suspect then left the area in a silver SUV with a paper tag.

Palm Springs police say they found the SUV the next day and Nina Parisi was in the passenger seat. According to police, Parisi confessed to the robbery and was arrested.

