USPS hiring ahead of 2021 'holiday peak' season

On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service announced performance improvements ahead of 2021 holiday peak season. It includes installing 70 of 112 new high-speed package sorting machines, reflecting the Delivering for America plan’s $40 billion of investment over ten years and a national drive to boost its workforce.

It’s all part of a plan to meet or exceed the goal of 95% on-time service. And there are hundreds of jobs available in South Florida to make it happen.

Inside this Boca Raton post office, people like packages are steadily moving in and out and John Fisher is already talking about holiday gifting.

“Holiday cards, greeting cards from family members is just insurmountably important for me personally — I love getting the cards in the mail,” Fisher said.

The topic may seem a bit early for some — but at your local post office, it isn’t.

”The holiday season has already begun for the Postal Service,” said Debra Fetterly, USPS South Florida district spokesperson. “We’re better prepared with our new equipment to make it happen.”

Fetterly said last holiday season’s “historic record of mail and package volume” was more than 48% than we what the Postal Service anticipated.

“Due to COVID a lot of people were staying home and doing their shopping online,” she said.

Earlier this year the Postal Service rolled out a 58-page 10-year plan entitled "Delivering for America" covering investments in people, technology, and infrastructure. It can be read here.

Hiring is part of that.

“In South Florida which is from Fort Pierce to the Florida Keys we're hiring 1,600 employees,” Fetterly said.

About 400 positions are open between West Palm Beach north through the Treasure Coast; including 50 mail handler assistants and five tractor-trailer operators needed in West Palm alone.

”At the heart of it the Postal Service is a logistics company and we serve every address in America,” Fetterly said.

Like the mail going out, job applicants must act fast. Fetterly tells WPTV many of these positions are open for a three to the five-day window only. But expect more openings in the coming weeks. To learn more visit here.

