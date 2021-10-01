Virginia escapes on botched field goal try, wins at Miami
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Dontayvion Wicks had a circus catch for a touchdown, Brennan Armstrong passed for 268 yards and Virginia added to Miami's struggles by beating the Hurricanes 30-28 on Thursday night.
Miami freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal try as time expired, the ball bouncing off the left upright.
The Hurricanes drove 75 yards in 14 plays on their final drive, almost stealing a game that they never led and trailed 27-14 in the third quarter.
Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tyler Van Dyke threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score for Miami (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Scripps Only Content 2021