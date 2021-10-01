Advertisement

Where to find the Fab 50 character statues at Disney World

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walt Disney World is celebrating it's 50th Anniversary and there are many surprises in store for guests.

The 18-month long celebration features new fireworks shows, rides, restaurants and 50 characters in 36 golden statues of Disney Characters placed throughout the parks.

The characters who made the cut range from the mouse who started it all to Marvel characters to Joe Gardner, the star of Pixar's 2020 film "Soul."

Magic Kingdom:

  • Mickey Mouse
  • Minnie Mouse
  • Goofy
  • Pluto
  • Donald Duck
  • Daisy Duck
  • Chip and Dale
  • Tinker Bell
  • Lady and Tramp
  • Stitch
  • Pinocchio
  • Mad Hatter
  • Cheshire Cat
  • Lumiere and Cogsworth
  • Dumbo and Timothy
  • Gus and Jaq
  • Abu
  • Pooh and Piglet
  • Orange Bird

EPCOT:

  • Dante
  • Miguel
  • Olaf and Fire Spirit Bruni
  • Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot
  • Pua and Hei-Hei
  • Figment

Hollywood Studios:

  • Woody and Bo Peep
  • R2-D2
  • BB-8
  • Edna Mode
  • Joe Gardner
  • Frozone
  • Sebastian and Flounder

Animal Kingdom:

  • Simba
  • Timon and Pumbaa
  • Bambi and Thumper
  • Nemo and Dory

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter
Boca Raton woman becomes multimillionaire
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Police investigating stabbing outside West Palm Beach gas station

Latest News

Women’s March: ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ to be held across South Florida
Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop Aug. 12
Newly released bodycam footage shows officer noticing marks on Gabby Petito
Then vs Now: See the evolution of Disney World over 50 years
Florida wishes Walt Disney World happy 50th anniversary