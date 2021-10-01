Where to find the Fab 50 character statues at Disney World
Walt Disney World is celebrating it's 50th Anniversary and there are many surprises in store for guests.
The 18-month long celebration features new fireworks shows, rides, restaurants and 50 characters in 36 golden statues of Disney Characters placed throughout the parks.
The characters who made the cut range from the mouse who started it all to Marvel characters to Joe Gardner, the star of Pixar's 2020 film "Soul."
Magic Kingdom:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Goofy
- Pluto
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Chip and Dale
- Tinker Bell
- Lady and Tramp
- Stitch
- Pinocchio
- Mad Hatter
- Cheshire Cat
- Lumiere and Cogsworth
- Dumbo and Timothy
- Gus and Jaq
- Abu
- Pooh and Piglet
- Orange Bird
EPCOT:
- Dante
- Miguel
- Olaf and Fire Spirit Bruni
- Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot
- Pua and Hei-Hei
- Figment
Hollywood Studios:
- Woody and Bo Peep
- R2-D2
- BB-8
- Edna Mode
- Joe Gardner
- Frozone
- Sebastian and Flounder
Animal Kingdom:
- Simba
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Bambi and Thumper
- Nemo and Dory
