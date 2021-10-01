Advertisement

Woman arrested for hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl

By Matt Papaycik
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce police said Friday a 22-year-old woman is under arrest for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl last week.

Arianna Aleja Colon turned herself in Friday at the St. Lucie County Jail for her role in the Sept. 23 death of Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, authorities said.

Colon is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human. Her bond is $210,000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Jensen Beach Park closed after person bitten by shark
Lake Worth Beach man dies in 10th Avenue N. crash
Port St. Lucie man dies in single-vehicle crash near Belle Glade
Rolling Stones singer stops by bar and nobody notices

Latest News

Florida's first lady diagnosed with breast cancer
West Palm Beach police stepping up patrols after increase in deadly pedestrian accidents
American, other airlines will require employee vaccinations
Parkland school shooting suspect faces trial for jail brawl
Supreme Court’s new term could see landmark rulings on abortion, guns and more