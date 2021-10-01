Woman arrested for hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl

Fort Pierce police said Friday a 22-year-old woman is under arrest for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl last week.

Arianna Aleja Colon turned herself in Friday at the St. Lucie County Jail for her role in the Sept. 23 death of Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, authorities said.

Colon is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human. Her bond is $210,000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

