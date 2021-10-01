Woman arrested for hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl

Fort Pierce police said Friday a 22-year-old woman is under arrest for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl last week.

Arianna Aleja Colon of Okeechobee turned herself in Friday afternoon at the St. Lucie County Jail for her role in the Sept. 23 death of Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez, authorities said.

Colon is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human. Her bond is $210,000.

According to investigators, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing the street at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue around 6:15 a.m. to get to her school bus, which was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended.

Police said Colon, driving a white sedan, illegally went around the parked bus, hit the girl, then took off.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rodriguez-Gonzalez lying unconscious in a grassy area. She was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

"Since the tragedy, the Fort Pierce Police Department has worked tirelessly to collect the evidence necessary to charge Arianna Aleja Colon," said Major Carlos Rodriguez on Friday. "This hits close to home for all of us."

A public vigil will be held for Rodriguez-Gonzalez Friday evening at Maravilla Park, located at Oleander Avenue and Maple Avenue in Fort Pierce.

