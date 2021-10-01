Women’s March: ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ to be held across South Florida

Several local organizers are expected to hold rallies on Saturday, Oct. 2 to defend reproductive rights.

The rallies are in response to the near ban on abortions in Texas, which took effect on Sept. 1. The law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is normally around six weeks into pregnancy.

However, pro-choice advocates argue most women don't even know they are pregnant at six weeks. They said women normally don't take a pregnancy test until they miss a period.

"When the Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block Texas's abortion ban, they effectively took the next step towards overturning Roe v. Wade. Simply put: We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime. That's why we're marching in every single state and in our nation's capital Washington, DC - on October 2 before the Supreme Court reconvenes. We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it's too late," reads a statement on the Women's March website.

The Women's March group is organizing the march to defend reproductive rights. There are more than 540 rallies planned in all 50 states with thousands expected to participate nationwide, including in D.C.

There are several rallies being held locally on Saturday, Oct. 2. Below is a list of rallies happening at various locations throughout the day. Click on the links to learn more about each rally:

March to Defend Women's Rights Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. Lake Worth City Hall, 7 North Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth, FL 33460

Ruth Sent Us Women's March South Florida Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Hurricane Grill, 1500 Gateway Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Rally For Reproductive Rights Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Women's March for Reproductive Rights Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Roosevelt Bridge Stuart Florida, NE Roosevelt Bridge, Stuart, FL

Treasure Coast Democrats Women's March Saturday, Oct 2 at 10 a.m. Northeast side of the Roosevelt Bridge, Roosevelt Bridge, Stuart, FL 34994

Women's March Treasure Coast Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse, 101 South U.S. Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Bans off our bodies Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Huizenga Plaza, 32 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

To find a rally in your area, click here and enter your zip code to RSVP to attend.

