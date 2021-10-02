Advertisement

1 killed, others seriously injured in Lake Worth Beach crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was killed and others seriously injured in a crash Saturday in Lake Worth Beach.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3349 10th Avenue and involved two vehicles, a GMC truck and a Nissan SUV.

In addition to the one fatality, Lieutenant Yanko Reyes with FHP said "other individuals" were transported to nearby hospitals in serious condition, but did not specify how many people were transported.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Woman arrested for hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl
Mother of baby found in dumpster wants custody of her son
Surgeon general pushes vaccine mandates as DeSantis fights back
Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter

Latest News

Orange Co. Sheriff says body found believed to be Miya Marcano
Rolling Stones singer stops by bar and nobody notices
Hooters calendar girls signing autographs all weekend long
Tamarind Slam Basketball event held in West Palm Beach