1 killed, others seriously injured in Lake Worth Beach crash

One person was killed and others seriously injured in a crash Saturday in Lake Worth Beach.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3349 10th Avenue and involved two vehicles, a GMC truck and a Nissan SUV.

In addition to the one fatality, Lieutenant Yanko Reyes with FHP said "other individuals" were transported to nearby hospitals in serious condition, but did not specify how many people were transported.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

