Birthday car parade held for Boca Raton triplets

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Members of the Boca Raton community came out to support a family in a tough spot on Saturday.

A mother of 4 who has survived cancer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been in a coma, hospitalized on a ventilator.

Saturday, her triplets turned 12, so the community held a car parade to brighten the children's spirits and to show they have the community's support.

"I’m not gonna lie I was getting ready to cry in that seat over there cause of all the support and I just want to thank everyone for coming out and helping us with all of this and it really cheered me up today," said Nicholas Fahrenbruch.

"I just want to say thank you to all the people that came out and supported us. And also I’m never gonna forget this birthday," said Kennedy Fahrenbruch.

The car parade also included Palm Beach County First Responders.

Neighbors are also working to gather supplies and gift cards to help the family in their time of need.

