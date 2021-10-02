Advertisement

Port St. Lucie man dies in single-vehicle crash near Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A Port St. Lucie man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Toriano Rutledge, 55, was traveling northwest on County Road 717 at 8:23 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2010 Infiniti QX56 and struck the guard rail on the northeast side of the road. The vehicle then cross both lanes of traffic and struck the guard rail on the northwest side of the road.

The vehicle vaulted over the guide rail and impacted the berm, coming to final rest on its roof.

Rutledge was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

