Woman dies in Okeechobee County crash

A woman was killed early Saturday in a crash in Okeechobee.

The unidentified 32-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on NW 36th Street just east of NW 36th Avenue at midnight, when the right rear side of her SUV collided with a tree.

The impact caused the SUV to rotate and the right side of the vehicle collided with a second tree.

The woman died at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021