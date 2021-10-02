Advertisement

Woman dies in Okeechobee County crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A woman was killed early Saturday in a crash in Okeechobee.

The unidentified 32-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on NW 36th Street just east of NW 36th Avenue at midnight, when the right rear side of her SUV collided with a tree.

The impact caused the SUV to rotate and the right side of the vehicle collided with a second tree.

The woman died at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

