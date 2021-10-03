Colts get first win of season, top sputtering Dolphins

Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season Sunday by topping the sputtering Miami Dolphins 27-17.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score for the Colts.

Indianapolis avoided what would have been its first 0-4 start since 2011.

The Colts spent most of the day frustrating former Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter but struggled for much of the afternoon.

