Fitzgerald FG helps Seminoles get past Syracuse

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 34-yard field-goal as time expired to lift Florida State to its first win of the season, 33-30 over Syracuse.

Jordan Travis had runs of 33 and 25 on a drive in the final minute to set up Fitzgerald’s kick.

Travis had 19 rushes for 113 yards for the Seminoles (1-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

He completed 22 of 32 passes for 131 yards, including touchdown passes to Camren McDonald and Keyshawn Helton.

Garrett Shrader ran 16 times for 137 yards and Sean Tucker had 24 carries for 102 yards as Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) averaged 6 yards per carry.

Florida State's defense bent but held Syracuse to just 2 of 12 on third-down conversions. The Orange were also 0 for 3 on fourth-down conversions, including linebacker Kalen DeLoach's goal-line stop in the third quarter.

