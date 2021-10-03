Advertisement

Fitzgerald FG helps Seminoles get past Syracuse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 34-yard field-goal as time expired to lift Florida State to its first win of the season, 33-30 over Syracuse.

Jordan Travis had runs of 33 and 25 on a drive in the final minute to set up Fitzgerald’s kick.

Travis had 19 rushes for 113 yards for the Seminoles (1-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

He completed 22 of 32 passes for 131 yards, including touchdown passes to Camren McDonald and Keyshawn Helton.

Garrett Shrader ran 16 times for 137 yards and Sean Tucker had 24 carries for 102 yards as Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) averaged 6 yards per carry.

Florida State's defense bent but held Syracuse to just 2 of 12 on third-down conversions. The Orange were also 0 for 3 on fourth-down conversions, including linebacker Kalen DeLoach's goal-line stop in the third quarter.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Woman arrested for hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl
Mother of baby found in dumpster wants custody of her son
Surgeon general pushes vaccine mandates as DeSantis fights back
Petito family members get matching tattoos to honor daughter

Latest News

N'Kosi Perry throws for 329 yards, 3 TDs as FAU dominates FIU 58-21
Birthday car parade held for Boca Raton triplets
Port St. Lucie man dies in single-vehicle crash near Belle Glade
Woman dies in Okeechobee County crash