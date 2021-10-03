Advertisement

Fort Pierce man dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A 26-year-old Fort Pierce man died in a crash Saturday night in Martin County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was traveling northbound on I-95 near mile marker 93 at 11:26 p.m., when for undetermined reasons, his sedan ran off the highway to the left and entered the grass median.

The vehicle struck two traffic signs and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The vehicle came to final rest on its right side in the center median.

The driver died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

According to FHP, he was not wearing a seat belt.

The case is pending investigation.

