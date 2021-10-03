Advertisement

Jensen Beach Park closed after person bitten by shark

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jensen Beach Park will remain closed today after a person was bitten by a shark in the guarded swimming area.

Martin County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Brian Reagan said the victim was bitten on the extremities and was transported by ground to a local hospital.

A witness told WPTV the victim is a young man who was bitten on the ankle in shallow water.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Jensen Beach Park will remain closed today after a person was bitten by a shark in the guarded...
Jensen Beach Park will remain closed today after a person was bitten by a shark in the guarded swimming area.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Mother of baby found in dumpster wants custody of her son
Rolling Stones singer stops by bar and nobody notices
Orange Co. sheriff says body found believed to be Miya Marcano
Woman arrested for hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl

Latest News

Fort Pierce man dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Martin County
Lake Worth Beach man dies in 10th Avenue N. crash
Vigil for Miya Marcano held in Orlando
Fallen firefighters are honored locally and nationwide