Jensen Beach Park closed after person bitten by shark
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jensen Beach Park will remain closed today after a person was bitten by a shark in the guarded swimming area.
Martin County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Brian Reagan said the victim was bitten on the extremities and was transported by ground to a local hospital.
A witness told WPTV the victim is a young man who was bitten on the ankle in shallow water.
There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
