Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off No. 10 Florida 20-13 on Saturday.

The SEC East Division showdown was more of a slog than a slugfest for much of the night, and the Gators were poised to add Jace Christmanny 48-yard field goal attempt to their 10-7 lead.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal got a hand on the low kick that sent the ball fluttering the line to Wallace, who found small seam to race for the game-changing TD.

