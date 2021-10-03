Advertisement

Lake Worth Beach man dies in 10th Avenue N. crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A 27-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday in a crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was driving his pickup truck eastbound on 10th Avenue N. just west of Henthorne Drive at 11:42 a.m.

The victim was directly behind an SUV.

For unknown reasons the pickup truck failed to maintain a safe distance from the SUV and the rear of the vehicle.

After the impact, the truck traveled across the westbound lanes, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The truck then rotated and crashed into a fence.

After being struck by the truck, the SUV traveled in a northerly direction across the westbound lanes of 10th Avenue N. and collided with a tree and a chain link fence.

The 27-year-old driver of the truck was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

His passenger in the truck, a 31-year-old Greenacres man, suffered minor injuries.

Both the driver of the SUV, a 74-year-old West Palm Beach man, and his passenger, a 63-year-old West Palm Beach woman, suffered minor injuries.

