'Life Chain Prayer Event' held in West Palm Beach

Abortion-related demonstrations continue in South Florida Sunday.

The annual “Life Chain Prayer Event" at St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral, where many devout Pro-Life supporters are rallying. They joined Bishop Gerald Barbarito in front of the church with signs and prayer.

Demonstrators want to end abortion in the state and nationally. Many of them during Sunday’s rally showed support for the restrictive abortion law that went into effect on September 1st. The law bans abortions as early as six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant. It also allows private citizens to sue people who help patients get an abortion.

The United States Supreme Court will begin a new term on Monday, which will include a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Scripps Only Content 2021