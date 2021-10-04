Advertisement

Brady sets career passing record against former team

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn’t the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night. He also was booed.

But when the Buccaneers quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter, there was a mixture of cheers and applause along with the jeers.

Brady, 44, reached 80,359 yards through the air and then called a timeout before the next play -- though no announcement had been made about setting the mark. That came during the timeout.

Ryan Succop's field goal a few plays later -- after Brady misfired on a couple of throws -- gave Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

