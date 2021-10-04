Florida's first lady diagnosed with breast cancer

Florida's first lady has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a Monday morning statement from the governor's office.

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is the mother of the couple's three young children.

Before their marriage in September 2010, the first lady was a former television news reporter and anchor in Jacksonville. She also worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis were all smiles after the birth of their third child, Mamie in 2020.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has helped launched multiple state initiatives since her husband took office in 2019.

No other details about her diagnosis have been released.

The governor released the following statement about his wife:

"I am saddened to report that Florida's esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

