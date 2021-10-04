Football legend Joe Namath wears pink wig for charity

Football legend Joe Namath is donning a pink wig during the month of October for a good cause.

Namath, along with Liz Soulen, Director of Operations at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, will wear pink wigs this month in support of breast cancer awareness and Susan G. Komen's BigWig campaign.

Namath, who is a partner at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street, went with a hot pink wig, while Soulen opted for a flowing, rose-hued hairstyle.

Their efforts are a part of the #dogood initiative adopted by Lessing's Hospitality Group, which manages the four venues at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street.

Soulen aims to raise $1,000 for Susan G. Komen Florida.

If you'd like to donate, visit the Susan G. Komen website.

Liz Soulen and Joe Namath in pink wigs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

