Football legend Joe Namath wears pink wig for charity
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Football legend Joe Namath is donning a pink wig during the month of October for a good cause.
Namath, along with Liz Soulen, Director of Operations at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, will wear pink wigs this month in support of breast cancer awareness and Susan G. Komen's BigWig campaign.
Namath, who is a partner at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street, went with a hot pink wig, while Soulen opted for a flowing, rose-hued hairstyle.
Their efforts are a part of the #dogood initiative adopted by Lessing's Hospitality Group, which manages the four venues at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street.
Soulen aims to raise $1,000 for Susan G. Komen Florida.
If you'd like to donate, visit the Susan G. Komen website.
