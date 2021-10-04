Advertisement

Football legend Joe Namath wears pink wig for charity

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Football legend Joe Namath is donning a pink wig during the month of October for a good cause.

Namath, along with Liz Soulen, Director of Operations at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, will wear pink wigs this month in support of breast cancer awareness and Susan G. Komen's BigWig campaign.

Namath, who is a partner at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street, went with a hot pink wig, while Soulen opted for a flowing, rose-hued hairstyle.

Their efforts are a part of the #dogood initiative adopted by Lessing's Hospitality Group, which manages the four venues at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street.

Soulen aims to raise $1,000 for Susan G. Komen Florida.

If you'd like to donate, visit the Susan G. Komen website.

Liz Soulen and Joe Namath in pink wigs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Liz Soulen and Joe Namath in pink wigs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

