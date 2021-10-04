Advertisement

Fuel tanker fire on Turnpike causes heavy delays in Martin Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The Florida Highway Patrol said a fuel tanker caught fire Monday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County, causing heavy traffic delays.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at the 127-mile marker on the right shoulder of the road.

Traffic was diverted at the SW Martin Highway exit for about an hour.

Northbound traffic was also closed, but those lanes reopened at 1:55 p.m., FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m. that the southbound Turnpike was reopened.

No injuries were reported.

