Fuel tanker fire on Turnpike causes heavy delays in Martin Co.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a fuel tanker caught fire Monday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County, causing heavy traffic delays.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at the 127-mile marker on the right shoulder of the road.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Turnpike southbound at the 125 mile marker has reopened to traffic. — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) October 4, 2021

Traffic was diverted at the SW Martin Highway exit for about an hour.

Northbound traffic was also closed, but those lanes reopened at 1:55 p.m., FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m. that the southbound Turnpike was reopened.

No injuries were reported.

