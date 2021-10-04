Advertisement

Man goes into cardiac arrest after rescuing 97-year-old woman from burning home

By WMUR staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHUA, N.H. (WMUR) – A New Hampshire man is recovering from cardiac arrest after jumping in to help save a woman from a burning house.

Another good Samaritan at the scene gave him CPR.

Lariana Garvis recorded the harrowing incident on her phone.

“The windows were getting blown out from the flames,” she said.

On Friday, Garvis drove by the house fire in Nashua. She flagged down another driver and said that person and a neighbor kicked in the front door. They rushed out moments later carrying a 97-year-old woman.

“She was still in her little living room chair, her little velour chair,” Garvis said. “She did have some burns.”

The woman was out of the house, along with her dog, and it seemed everyone was safe. But then the neighbor who helped rescue the woman collapsed.

Firefighters said he went into cardiac arrest.

“I realized my phone was still in my hand, so I just kind of tossed my phone and just instantly started compressions,” Garvis said. “I didn’t stop. I kept talking to him. I said, ‘Listen man,’ I said, ‘You just saved her. You’re not dying.’”

Garvis continued CPR right up until EMTs took the man away by ambulance.

She said the man is now recovering, and that she talked to him Saturday.

“He said, ‘I don’t remember it, but I love you for it,’ and he said, ‘You did a number, because I am sore.’”

Garvis can laugh about it now, but she said it was a terrifying situation.

She and the others were in the right place at the right time.

“Everyone can be a hero every single day,” she said. “You never really know what’s going to happen to you. I was just, you know, driving home and I just happened to see it.”

There’s no word yet on the current condition of the 97-year-old woman.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

