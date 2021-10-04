Nonprofit seeks meeting concerning Old School Square

The nonprofit that runs Old School Square in Delray Beach is asking city leaders for a meeting after the city took a surprise vote in August to end its lease agreement.

The leaders of Old School Square have said they were blindsided by the 3-2 vote.

Since then, there has been public outcry and questions over the decision.

Frances Bourque founded Old School Square in the 1980s.

She said they feel a decades-long relationship with the city should warrant a meeting with leaders to discuss any issues.

"I don't know why it has to be this way," Bourque said. "I did not spend almost 40 years of my life to walk into something that has become so disappointing."

Below is the letter sent to the city on Monday:

Last month, a city audit report showed the organization was not in compliance with certain records outlined in their lease agreement.

But Bourque argues they never had an opportunity to discuss any issues with the report.

"Anything that needs to be clarified, give us that moment," Bourque said.

A letter was sent to city leaders Monday asking for a public workshop or meeting.

"There really hasn't been any movement to visit with us on any issue," Bourque said.

City Commissioner Ryan Boylston said a workshop would be a place for the city to be transparent in its decision and set a better precedent for any future issues with long-standing organizations.

"This would send a pretty strong message to that. Even when things are not going the right way, we can still sit down at the table and discuss things," Boylston said.

During Tuesday night's commission meeting, Old School Square should come up during a discussion with the city manager, providing an update to the commission on who could potentially take over the property.

