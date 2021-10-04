Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing and endangered woman, authorities said.

Gladys Moore was reported missing on Oct. 2 by family members. She was last seen leaving her job in her black Chrysler 200 with Florida license plate 7659GY.

The vehicle was seen driving around Pahokee sometime in the early morning hours of Oct. 3.

Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Gladys Moore's vehicle

Scripps Only Content 2021