Palm Tran unveils Hispanic Heritage Month-themed bus

Palm Tran is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a colorful bus that you will soon see navigating the streets of Palm Beach County.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hispanic Heritage Month

The bus features the flags of Hispanic nations, as well as the United States, photos of well-known Hispanic Americans and other images associated with Hispanic culture.

"I am pleased to see Palm Tran embracing the diverse community that is South Florida. As both a proud Puerto Rican and Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) Governing Board Member, this tribute is very much appreciated and sends the message that public transportation is for everyone," Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores said in a written statement.

Palm Tran is debuting its first bus celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The bus will be on display at the Latin Quarter West Palm Beach Hispanic Heritage Festival on Oct. 9 in Phipps Park located at 4715 S. Dixie Hwy. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staff will be at the event to distribute free bus passes while supplies last.

Palm Tran estimates that the bus will be seen 544,000 times every four weeks.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Scripps Only Content 2021