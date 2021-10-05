Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram, What's App outage impacts families across globe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some families who rely on Facebook's platforms as a way to communicate with loved ones living overseas are grateful to see the app is back up and running.

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and What's App were all down for about seven hours.

"We've been talking for many years now since What's App started. It's the best thing to ever happen to us," said Giuseppeina Maira, whose family lives in Europe.

Facebook outage.PNG
Facebook outage.PNG

What's App offers audio and video messaging across the globe, free of charge.

RELATED: Facebook explains reason for outage

"I have some in Germany, some in Malta, Belgium, Ireland. It's a mixture of everywhere," said Maira. "It's actually a lot of fun because we feel like we never left each other."

Facebook has yet to release a statement about the longest outage in the platform's history.

"All the messages that I sent earlier, I can see now they all went through," said Adriane Ortiz, who has family in Brazil. "Some have already answered me and some have not. It's nice to have back."

The services for the three apps were restored sometime between 6 and 7 p.m.

"I know Latinos, Hispanics, Europeans, Jamaicans. I have friends from Jamaica. That's how we all communicate with our families," said Ortiz. "They all have What's App. The only ones that are not familiar with the app, believe it or not, most are Americans."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Florida's first lady diagnosed with breast cancer
Lake Worth Beach man dies in 10th Avenue N. crash

Latest News

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach offering free tutoring for K-12 students
Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update
Fla. only state not to submit school COVID-19 relief funding plan
Facebook, Instagram, What's App outage impacted families around the globe