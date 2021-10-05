Advertisement

Man accused of vandalizing LGBTQ intersection to go to trial

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A man accused of defacing an LGBTQ Pride crosswalk a few days after it was unveiled in Delray Beach will go to trial.

Alexander Jerich, 20, was arrested in June on charges of criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving and evidence of prejudice, which elevated the crime to a felony.

Jerich appeared in Palm Beach County Court on Tuesday and had the opportunity to take a plea deal.

However, his attorney indicated a desire for the case to go to trial.

The multi-colored street art installation, located at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue, was unveiled to the public on June 12.

Jerich was seen by witnesses doing what appeared to be an intentional burnout over the crosswalk on June 14, according to police.

He later turned himself in at the Delray Beach Police Department later that week.

Jerich is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 11.

