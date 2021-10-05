Advertisement

Sebastian police investigating death at Walmart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sebastian police are investigated a death at a Walmart Tuesday morning.

The department announced on Facebook that officers, detectives, and crime scene officials are currently at 2001 US Highway 1 conducting a death investigation.

Not much information has been released, but officials are asking the public stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

