Casey Watts: Police searching for missing West Palm Beach teen last seen in August

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen almost two months ago.

According to police, Casey Watts, 17, was last seen Monday, Aug. 9, in the 900 block of 45th Street.

Casey is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows Casey Watts whereabouts is asked to call a local police agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 21-11502.

Scripps Only Content 2021