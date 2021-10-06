City of Delray Beach taking over events at Old School Square

The City of Delray Beach is taking over events at Old School Square. The decision comes after the city voted to end the lease agreement with the nonprofit that runs the historic site.

After the decision the Old School Square leaders said they were forced to pause services, possibly canceling events this month.

City manager Terrence Moor said the city was made aware of this and decided to step in and take over. “A number of adjustments have been made,” said Moore when referring to city resources being shifted to help plan the several events in October, including a Bat Mitzvah and upcoming weddings.

Donor Patty Jones said the city’s decision to end the lease with the nonprofit was shattering and left questions about where her donations would go if she continued to supply money to the site.

“You don’t give to the city, you give to the nonprofit,” said Jones.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, the city’s parks and recreation director said the city has the staff and experience to accommodate the upcoming events.

“We also have resources like we have out at the golf course where we has up to 80 weddings already and we have tables and chairs and contracts with vendors,” said director Sam Mettot.

Pam Warren said for the last 27 years she had held a Christmas fair in November and was worried when Old School Square announced they were pausing their services.

“There are no facilities in Delray Beach that are open to such an event,” said Warren.

She is fine with the city taking over, “We just want to have access to it.”

Moore said the city will work with a fee structure to help take the pressure off taxpayers.

The city is still in the process of looking for a permanent origination to take over for the Old School Square nonprofit.

