Fuller placed on IR, to miss at least next 3 games

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.

The team announced the move Wednesday, three days after Fuller left Miami's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury.

Fuller, who signed with the Dolphins in March, missed the first two games of the season for non-injury reasons (suspension and a personal matter) but returned in time for the team's overtime loss at Las Vegas.

Through two games this season, Fuller has totaled four catches for 26 yards, including a game-tying 2-point conversion with two seconds remaining in regulation of the 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller makes a catch for a two-point conversion against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Fuller is a former first-round draft pick who spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins (1-3) will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (3-1) this Sunday.

Scripps Only Content 2021