Advertisement

Fuller placed on IR, to miss at least next 3 games

Miami Dolphins wide receiver William Fuller V (3) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts inside...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver William Fuller V (3) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58), left, Indianapolis Colts safety Andrew Sendejo (42), back, and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.

The team announced the move Wednesday, three days after Fuller left Miami's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury.

Fuller, who signed with the Dolphins in March, missed the first two games of the season for non-injury reasons (suspension and a personal matter) but returned in time for the team's overtime loss at Las Vegas.

Through two games this season, Fuller has totaled four catches for 26 yards, including a game-tying 2-point conversion with two seconds remaining in regulation of the 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller makes a catch for a two-point conversion against the...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller makes a catch for a two-point conversion against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Fuller is a former first-round draft pick who spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins (1-3) will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (3-1) this Sunday.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Sebastian man confesses to killing fiancée, leaving body outside Walmart
Fort Pierce woman confesses to hit-and-run that killed child, arrest report shows
New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

Palm Beach County mother introduces cycling to those on autism spectrum
Brian Laundrie's sister breaks silence, says 'we're suffering'
Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman
'Calculated' pool business owners defrauded customers out of $2 million, authorities say