Hispanic vaccination rates lower than all residents of Florida, U.S.

Vaccination rates of Hispanic people are lower than overall numbers in Florida as well as nationally.

A total of 2,249,848 Hispanics 12 and older in Florida have been fully vaccinated, including 2,089,929 white, 85,224 Black and 74,695 other, according to data from the weekly state Health Department report released Friday.

With a total Hispanic population of 5,869,807, the vaccination rate is 50%. The rate for all Floridians, which is 21,975,117, is 62% but it is 68.3% just counting adults and 66.5% 12 and older.

The full vaccination rate for all residents 12 and older in Palm Beach County is 74%.

The rate in Florida for one shot for everyone is 67.4, with adults 79.1% and 77.4% 12 and older.

Among all Hispanics in the nation, 49 percent have had at least one shot compared with 69% for Asians, 53% white and 45% Black, according to Kaiser Family Foundation in an update on Tuesday.

In the United States, the total population vaccination rate is 56.1%. Among adults it is 67.5% and 12% and older 65.7%.

The one-shot rate for all Americans is 65.1%with 77.9% for adults and 76.1% 12 and older.



