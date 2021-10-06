Joe Namath raising money for breast cancer awareness

NFL legend Joe Namath has been spotted wearing a pink wig around Jupiter, but it’s not a fashion statement.

"This is Breast Cancer Awareness month man! That's the main reason. We want everyone to be aware of the situation so we can help out," Namath said.

It's part of the Susan G. Komen foundation's "Big Wigs" campaign.

It engages the community to join in the fight against breast cancer and ensure access to essential breast health services, education programs and research to find cures.

For Namath, the disease hits home.

"I have a couple daughters and granddaughters, and my mother went through the process. Thank God she survived and lived for several years after, so it starts at home," Namath said.

Komen BigWig (noun): a very important person on a mission to end breast cancer forever by raising awareness and funds in... Posted by Charlie & Joe's at Love Street on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Routine cancer screenings have since picked back up but still haven't reached pre-pandemic levels.

A new survey from the prevent cancer foundation shows 90 percent of women are visiting friends and going out to eat during the pandemic --- but only 48 percent are visiting their doctor's offices.

"Five cousins actually that have been impacted by breast cancer. In just about all the cases, they get to it in time. But that means you have to get checked regularly and consult your physician to do something about it," said Charles Modica, the co-owner of Charlie and Joe's at Love Street.

To get people involved, Namath is donating an autographed pink New York Jets jersey as part of a raffle to raise funds for local breast cancer patients.

There will be specialty drinks at all four venues at Love Street with the proceeds going toward the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The area will also be lit up in pink all month long.

"It's just a good time to give back. We've been through so much together as a community and this is a great opportunity to have a little fun," said Liz Soulen, the director of operations for Charlie and Joe’s.

The fundraiser goes until Oct. 31.

Scripps Only Content 2021