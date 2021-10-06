Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Southeast Green River Parkway around 11:30 p.m. and found a 20-year-old woman laying on the ground next to a 2019 black Kia Forte. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A 21-year-old man who had also been shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man had picked up the woman in Port St. Lucie and was driving south on Southeast Green River Parkway. That's when an unknown gunman fired several shots into the Kia Forte, striking both people.

Detectives are working to determine why the vehicle was targeted or if this was a random shooting.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

.@PSLPolice find a shell casing on SE Green River Pkwy where the shooting took place last night. Multiple shots fired. The Pkwy is blocked off between SE Melaleuca Blvd and SE Charleston Dr. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/Zj0tv2dXqP — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) October 6, 2021

