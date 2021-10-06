Advertisement

Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Southeast Green River Parkway around 11:30 p.m. and found a 20-year-old woman laying on the ground next to a 2019 black Kia Forte. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A 21-year-old man who had also been shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man had picked up the woman in Port St. Lucie and was driving south on Southeast Green River Parkway. That's when an unknown gunman fired several shots into the Kia Forte, striking both people.

Detectives are working to determine why the vehicle was targeted or if this was a random shooting.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

