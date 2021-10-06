Advertisement

New video of Miya Marcano’s family’s encounter with Armando Caballero released

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The attorney for Miya Marcano’s family has released video of the encounter with Armando Caballero and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on the night the family learned Miya Marcano was missing.

The video was released Wednesday. According to the family's attorney, the video showed person of interest Caballero speaking with members of Marcano's family as Caballero met with authorities.

At one point in the video, one of Marcano’s family members said to Caballero: “As of right now, you have sent obsessive texts to Miya, we have all seen the texts. You talk about giving her your life savings, you Cash Apped her money and you claim that you weren’t in touch.”

In the video Caballero denied those claims. When one of Marcano’s family members stated that Caballero had an ‘obsession’ with Marcano he responded, “It’s not only from my side, don’t try to make this like I’m a stalker.”

No additional details surrounding the video have been released from authorities.

The family will be holding a press conference today at 4 p.m. outside of Arden Villas. Following the press conference, there will be a protest by students who are residents at Arden Villas and are concerned for their safety.

