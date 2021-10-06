West Palm Beach announces small business, women and minority business recovery assistance program

The City of West Palm Beach announced Wednesday it is offering a new loan program to help small businesses and minority-/woman-owned businesses recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program aims to provide eligible businesses with microloans between $5,000 and $20,000 to help them recover from epidemic-related shortfalls.

Businesses certified by the city as Small Business Enterprise, SBE, and/or Minority/Woman Business Enterprise (MWBE) will be eligible to apply for a 60-month microloan with an interest rate of up to 10%.

Program eligibility requirements for applicants are as follow:

Business must be located within the city's jurisdiction,

Be legally authorized to do business within the city by virtue of a valid business license,

Be certified as a SBE and/or M/WBE with the city,

Properties must be free of any city lien encumbrances and code violations,

Property taxes on the property must be current if the business owner is the property owner,

Business must have been opened and be operational for a minimum of 18 months at loan closing,

Business gross annual revenues cannot exceed $1,000,000,

Credit score of over 580 is required to qualify,

Business liquid assets of under $150,000.



For information on how to do business with the city, click here. To learn more about the program, call 561-822-1273 or TTY 800-955-8771.



